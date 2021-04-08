COMMENTARY: Meow Matt

By Lucius Gantt

According to news reports, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is the new Congressional Cat Chaser in Chief.

Donald Trump’s mini me, Meow Matt, is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year old and paid for her travel to be with him.

Don’t blame President Joe Biden, the investigation of Meow Matt was opened in the final months of the Trump administration under Attorney General William Barr.

When a Cat is fed up, R. Kelly can tell you, it ain’t nothing you can do about it!

Gaetz has denied the serious accusations and described the sex trafficking inquiries as “an elaborate scheme” to extort him and his family for $25 million.

It is amazing to me how so many lovers of the former Liar in Chief have crossed paths with investigators, judges and prison wardens.

Of course, Meow Matt should be considered innocent until proven guilty but many of his Republican Party members and colleagues have pretty much dropped him like a bad habit.

Some Republican Congressmen currently are refusing to touch Meow Matt with a ten-foot stripper pole!

The cat chaser invited a right-wing Holocaust denier to the State of the Union address in 2018, he attended an event last year where he claimed “Proud Boys” provided security and Cat man Gaetz allegedly showed other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women he said he had slept with.

Two Republicans, both puppets of the disgraced loser of the 2020 Presidential election Donald Trump, have tried to defend Meow Matt and have spoken out on his behalf, Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, while others have remained mostly silent.

If you don’t know, Rep. Jordan was accused in 2018 by several Ohio State University wrestlers of covering up sexual abuse by a team doctor during his time as a wrestling coach from 1986 to 1994.

The Gantt Report probably writes more columns about the escapades of the domestic American cat than any other opinion writer. True predators, the cat will attack back whenever they are threatened, disrespected, used or abused.

If you like to buy cat companionship, you can’t lie about it. When you try to sexually traffic kittens and cats, the cats will clap back and you might end up in cell block D.