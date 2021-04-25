Paving Florida’s Environmental Future

ORLANDO, Fla., April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Florida roads can lead the 14 million state-licensed drivers to stunning natural destinations such as pristine white sand beaches and picturesque state parks. However, most drivers are unaware of the lasting effect the surface of the road on which they are traveling has on Florida’s delicate ecosystem and its economy.

What if they knew that a road surface like concrete could lessen the number of pollutants that runoff into Florida waters after a thunderstorm? Or, if they realized how much their city or county could save by paving with concrete?

- Advertisement -

The Florida Concrete & Products Association (FC&PA) launched PAVEWISE to bring public awareness to these and other environmental and economic impacts of pavement practices and how paving streets and highways with concrete can help preserve Florida’s natural resources and its native species (many of which are threatened or endangered).

PAVEWISE’s consumer-focused website, pavewise.com, makes it easy for visitors to gather the vital information needed to become informed advocates for traditional road improvement practice alternatives that will offer long-term environmental and financial benefits.

“The public only thinks about pavement when navigating through road construction areas,” said Matt Sitter, president of the Florida Concrete & Products Association (FC&PA). “PAVEWISE provides them a resource that challenges them to think beyond their daily commutes and encourages them to get involved when their community is planning the next road construction project.”

- Advertisement -

Visitors to PAVEWISE.com will discover how concrete pavement: enhances water quality by absorbing rainwater and limiting the amount of polluted runoff from entering aquifers, streams, and rivers. helps counter the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon where cities experience higher temperatures than less urban surroundings, due to its reflective surface. is a sound financial investment due to its long-life expectancy before potential repair.

The FC&PA developed PAVEWISE in partnership with Orlando-based creative agency Bright Rain Collaborative.

About the Florida Concrete & Products Association (FC&PA) The Florida Concrete & Products Association (FC&PA) is a multi-faceted trade association founded in 1955 and headquartered in Orlando, Fla. to promote the use of concrete. FC&PA represents more than 90 companies statewide that produce ready-mixed concrete, concrete pipe, cement, aggregate, concrete block, concrete masonry, and admixtures for concrete. As one of the largest state concrete associations in the United States, FC&PA also develops and implements numerous marketing, technical and educational programs that focus on new innovative products, as well as proper installation and construction procedures for all types of concrete products. For more information visit fcpa.org.

- Advertisement -

About PAVEWISE PAVE WISE was created in 2019 by the Florida Concrete & Products Association to educate the public on the environmental and financial benefits of choosing concrete to pave highways, streets and parking lots. For more information visit pavewise.com.