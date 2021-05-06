DeSantis’ Law– no more Covid restrictions– dismissed by Disney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed new legislation ending all COVID-related government mandates, restrictions and mask requirements, but Disney says “thanks, but no thanks,” making clear that its parks will not be lifting safety protocols.

- Advertisement -

“We are aware of the state of Florida’s plans announced today to modify COVID-19 guidelines. We will evaluate this latest guidance and maintain our current health and safety measures at this time, including face-covering requirements.”

Disney wasted no time in making its position clear after the DeSantis press conference on Monday, and a seemingly embarrassed DeSantis responded to the Disney pushback, saying: “In terms of what a supermarket or some of them choose to do, a Disney theme park, this [the latest legislation] does not deal with that one way or another.”

Good thing, too. The last thing you want to do is poke the bear.