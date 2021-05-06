57.7 F
New York
Friday, May 7, 2021
DeSantis’ Law– no more Covid restrictions– dismissed by Disney

By Frank Butler
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed new legislation ending all COVID-related government mandates, restrictions and mask requirements, but Disney says “thanks, but no thanks,” making clear that its parks will not be lifting safety protocols. 

“We are aware of the state of Florida’s plans announced today to modify COVID-19 guidelines. We will evaluate this latest guidance and maintain our current health and safety measures at this time, including face-covering requirements.”

Disney wasted no time in making its position clear after the DeSantis press conference on Monday, and a seemingly embarrassed DeSantis responded to the Disney pushback, saying: “In terms of what a supermarket or some of them choose to do, a Disney theme park, this [the latest legislation] does not deal with that one way or another.” 

Good thing, too. The last thing you want to do is poke the bear.

Frank Butlerhttp://orlandoadvocate.com

