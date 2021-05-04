FOX SOUL Expands Original Programming to Push the Culture Forward

The Unapologetically Black Streaming Service Adds a New Original Show to Their Weekly Schedule

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — FOX SOUL , the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK, CONSUMABLE BY ALL entertainment 365 days a year, expands their programming slate, adding a new series to their current streaming schedule.

With over 44M viewers, FOX SOUL celebrates black culture and deals with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers. FOX SOUL provides a platform and programming that speaks directly to the community where they can be seen and heard yet enjoyed by everyone.

“I’m extremely proud of the growth of FOX SOUL after launching a little over a year ago,” said Head of Programming James DuBose. “The partnerships with black talent and creators that we have been able to forge to date, speaks volumes to how the community is feeling about us here at FOX SOUL.”

The streaming platform will carry original talk and informational series for its viewers, that aim to entertain, educate and inspire. These programs can be streamed anytime via YouTube, FOX SOUL app and website, Apple, Roku Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Xumo, Fire TV Stick and more.

Below is a rundown of new and recurring series currently streaming on FOX SOUL:

GET INTO IT WITH TAMI ROMAN

Tami Roman premiered her new lifestyle show on April 20 at 6PM PST / 9PM EST. Get Into It With Tami RomanHer is geared towards today’s black women and features Tami’s unique twist on trending topics, raw, transparent and funny conversations with celebrity guests. Her highly popular Bonnet Chronicle POWER MINUTE and “Ask Tami” allows her to connect with her viewers and provide them with advice on relationships, sex, parenting and more. You can expect an unfiltered and entertaining show with some good tea! Tami’s unapologetic candor is not always popular, but it’s always real!

SEASON 2 RETURNS – WORTH A CONVERSATION WITH JAY “JEEZY” JENKINS

Every Wednesday at 7PM PST / 10PM EST, recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, has always converted his artistic inspiration into real life conversations. This series is a conversation, not a talk show. Jay sits down with thinkers and doers of the culture. He engages in intimate dialogue with life lessons serving as the compass for this show’s soul. Worth A Conversation gives the audience an up close and personal viewpoint into the life and minds of some of the most iconic people to advance the culture. This is FOX SOUL’s version of My Next Guest with David Letterman led by Jay because of his ability to bridge the gap between the street corner and the corner office.

COCKTAILS WITH QUEENS

Every Monday at 6PM PST / 9PM EST, you will find Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson sip-and-serve the tea on the latest trends & topics in entertainment, news, and politics.

FOX SOUL’S BLACK REPORT

The nightly talk-series that airs Monday-Friday at 4PM PST/ 7PM EST features Brooke Thomas, Romeo, Demi Lobo and Melyssa Ford, who cover the latest news and topics in the African American community. Recent guests included nationally recognized trial lawyer Ben Crump, Civil Rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong(organizer out of Minneapolis), CK Hoffler – President of the National Bar Association, President of the NAACP Derrick Johnson, and Rep. Karen Bass sponsor of the George Floyd Policing Act, to name a few.

FOX SOUL’S SCREENING ROOM

On Thursdays at 7PM PST / 10PM EST, the hour-long segment hosted by Vivica A. Fox will contain between one and four short films, each followed by an interview with the filmmaker by the episode’s celebrity host. This is the first of many opportunities to give Black creators a platform to share their visions and gifts with the world.

HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED WITH JASON LEE UNCENSORED

The popular entertainment podcast turned network show features media personality and host Jason Lee who discusses breaking news and tell-all interviews with entertainment’s biggest names. The show airs every Friday at 7PM PST / 10PM EST.

LATER WITH LEON

Every Monday at 7PM PST / 10PM EST, DJ, comedian, actor and radio personality, Leon Rogers, brings his comedic approach to real time news.

TEA-G-I-F

Dish Nation’s, Gary with Da Tea, Blogger, Funky Dineva and Al Reynolds are dishing the latest celebrity gossip every Friday at 6PM PST / 9PM EST.

THE BOOK OF SEAN

Monday-Friday at 5PM PST / 8PM EST, Dr. Sean McMillan celebrates black culture and deals with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers.

THE MIX

Every Tuesday at 7PM PST / 10PM EST, the new talk show features Black Gen-Z and millennial men and women leading the conversation to talk about today’s most relevant hot topics for this generation that’s especially engaged in current events. The show is produced by industry powerhouse Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and hosted by Zonnique (T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle), Romeo Miller (Ex On The Beach/Peak), Anton Peeples (Mr. Mom), newcomer Jamie DuBose, and Jazz Anderson (TV personality & rapper), with four-time Emmy-nominated producer, Jill King (Rachael Ray, The Real, Steve Harvey, Red Table Talk) as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

THE TAMMI MAC LATE SHOW

NAACP award-winning writer, producer, actress and radio and television personality, Tammi Mac, interviews experts in politics, education, entertainment, and science to dig deeper into their journey and engage in spirited discussions every Monday- Friday at 8PM PST / 11PM EST.

ABOUT FOX SOUL

FOX SOUL is the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK, CONSUMABLE BY ALL entertainment around the clock to 44+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, we are home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning FOX SOUL’s Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL’s Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, Get Into It with Tami Roman, Worth a Conversation with Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, and more. We share YOUR voice and YOUR Truth 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information on FOX SOUL, visit us on YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.