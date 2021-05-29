Lashawn Jackson: Hometown Hero

BRITISH ISLES (May 17, 2021) Seaman Lashawn Jackson, from Orlando, Fla., stows line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 17, 2021.
Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
