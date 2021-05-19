83.9 F
New Mid-Block Crosswalk for Parramore

By Frank Butler
The City of Orlando is constructing a new mid-block crosswalk on Parramore Avenue, at Z L Riley Park, that will improve safety, connectivity and accessibility for District 5 residents. 

The new crosswalk will feature a decorative, textured, red brick pattern designed to increase visibility. The project also includes curb-side concrete islands to shorten the crossing distance while improving pedestrian sightlines, speed tables to reduce speeds at the approaches of the crosswalk and new signage and pavement markings. 

According to District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill, the project is expected to start on Thursday, May 20 and be completed by Friday, June 4.

Hill says Parramore Avenue will not be closed during construction. Traffic will, however, be flagged while working is going on.

Frank Butler

