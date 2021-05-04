52.6 F
New York
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
US-Mattress.com
HomeNewsLocal
FeaturedNewsLocal

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings Responds to Gov. DeSantis’ Executive Orders 101 and 102

Avatar
By Orlando Advocate
0
15
County Mayor Jerry Demings
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings (file photo)
In review of the governor’s executive orders, I am not surprised.  

He first indicated that the  order would not take effect until July 1, 2021, and then quickly changed it to be “effective  immediately.”  He then offered new language that invalidates a local government’s ability to  take action during a public health emergency.  

Orange County Government will continue to  review its statutory authority and will respond accordingly.  

Governor DeSantis has been slow to act in responding to the pandemic, which has caused local elected officials (mayors) to take action to fill the void and keep their residents safe.  I want Orange County residents to know that I will continue to make decisions in the best  interest of their health, safety and welfare and will not wait on the governor to tell me what  to do.  

This immediate past legislative session is proof positive of how the state is preempting local home-rule powers – [which] is not good for democracy.   When I ask myself, “What is really the purpose of the governor’s actions?” I conclude that his  actions are part of a larger partisan strategy by the Republican Party to usurp the authority of  Democrat-led urban counties and cities across America. 

We expect better from the governor  of Florida.     

Mayor Jerry L. Demings

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUncle Tom is Alive and Well in America in 2021
Next articleThe Black Wall Street Launches Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour
Avatar
Orlando Advocate

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

21,915FansLike
2,754FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv