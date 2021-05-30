Orange County War Memorial Virtual Commemoration Ceremony; Public Invited

Residents are invited to join Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and the Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council on Memorial Day for a wr memorial virtual ceremony to remember and salute the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our Armed Forces.

The virtual ceremony will focus on those who sacrificed their lives as part of the national commemorative program marking the anniversary.

Mayor Demings along with members of the Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council will deliver remarks. A wreath laying ceremony will follow the remarks and a proclamation will be read observing the day.

Scheduled speakers include:

First Sergeant Daila “Dee” Espeut-Jones, U.S. Army (Retired), Chair, Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council

Sergeant Fred Robinson, U.S. Marine Corps (Veteran), Vice Chair, Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council and

Major Lorraine Holland, U.S. Army (Retired), Sergeant At Arms, Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council

The public may access the Orange County War Memorial Virtual Commemoration Ceremony through YouTube (https://youtu.be/gRXZWIGD_Ek) or Vimeo, beginning at 9:00 a.m. May 31, 2021.

Tune in LIVE here on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

To learn more, visit http://www.ocfl.net/VeteransEvents