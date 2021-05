Tennis star Serena Williams recently visited Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on a family vacation, and enjoyed some time at Magic Kingdom Park (Matt Stroshane, Photographer).

Tennis star Serena Williams recently visited Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on a family vacation, and enjoyed some time at Magic Kingdom Park with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia (Cover photo by Matt Stroshane).