The Black Wall Street Launches Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Marking the close of Financial Literacy Month, CEO of The Black Wall Street, Award-winning Actor, Author and former U.S. Presidential appointee, Hill Harper and business partner, Najah Roberts launched a 33-market charitable tour, The Black Wall Street (TBWS) “Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour.”

Hill is Honorary National Co-Chair of The Redevelopment of Black Wall Street. Harper & Roberts are positioned to build the world’s largest investment and financial literacy curriculum and toolkit expressly for Black communities across the diaspora.

The Black Wall Street’s mission is fourfold:

to address the racial wealth gap in the U.S.,

to introduce Black communities to The Black Wall Street App & DigitalWallet ,

, to be involved in the transfer of wealth with cryptocurrency and decentralized finance, and

to increase financial literacy, financial capacity, and adoption of digital currency.

The Black Wall Street Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour will culminate with Centennial activities in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 31st and June 1, 2021. The tour will visit 33 disenfranchised communities and introduce financial literacy, cryptocurrency, and tech-based strategies for financial empowerment. Millions of Satoshis (fractile shares of Bitcoin) will be given.

The tour is the first to launch a digital platform, focusing on Bitcoin education and adoption in Black and Brown communities. Informational Pop-Up Rallies will be outdoors and follow all COVID-safety protocols. Public Rallies are organized, peaceful, and Free. Children are Invited!

The Tour is led by Najah Roberts as Hill is currently in production on ABC’s hit drama series, The Good Doctor.

The charitable tour also includes Crypto Kids Camp (https://www.cryptokidscamp.org/) with a performance by 12-year old Navonne Love, performing his kids’ version of Roddy Ricch’s hit single High Fashion. All are invited to bring rally signs.

Visit www.theblackwallstreet.com and join the waitlist by signing up to be among the first to download The Black Wall Street App & DigitalWallet!

About Najah Roberts | @NajahRoberts

Najah Roberts is a tech entrepreneur, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, NFT expert, and community activist. She founded Crypto Blockchain Plug, the first Black-owned cryptocurrency exchange, and one of three brick and mortar digital cryptocurrency businesses in the U.S.

In-kind sponsors: R.H. Boyd Publishing in Nashville, Tennessee, the Black Bitcoin Billionaires.

The Black Wall Street: www.theblackwallstreet.com.

Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @BlackCashMatters