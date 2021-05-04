Uncle Tom is Alive and Well in America in 2021

By Roger Caldwell

In the presidential election in 2020, 18% of registered Black men voted for Ex-President Trump. Some were Republicans, some were independents, some were Democrats, some were Evangelicals, and many were conservatives. Black women in the 2020 presidential election, doubled to 8%, and voted for Ex-President Trump according to Essence Magazine.

It is quite amazing that in 2020 more Blacks, both men and women voted for Trump, and they believed that he was the right man for the job. Trump pushed hard to win over Black and Latino voters by saying, ”Black and Latino Americans are rejecting the radical socialist left, and they’re embracing our pro-jobs, pro-worker, pro-police – we want law and order, we have to have law and order – and pro-American.”

Even though Trump lost the election by over 7 million votes, there are many Blacks, who still think he had won the election. These die-hard Trump supporters do not believe the credible numbers and state reports on the election, and they prefer to believe “The Big Lie.”

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, President Biden delivered his first joint speech to Congress, which spoke of his early accomplishments, made the case for his future historic agenda, and the speech was on his 99th day in office.

This State of the Union address was historic as two women sat behind the President, one being a Black woman – Vice-President Kamala Harris, and the other was Speaker of the House – Nancy Pelosi. The image of Federal legislatures distancing in the hall was significant to America, because it spoke of the battle America was fighting with Covid-19.

President Biden in his first joint address had an approval rating of over 60% in his handling of the pandemic, vaccines, and in his approval job rating was 53%. The President presented the country with a bold plan with sweeping ideas, and trillions in new spending, vast new investments in health care, education, the environment, infrastructure, police reform, and more.

President Biden is a creative visionary, and he is determined to execute his programs, without bipartisanship from the Republicans, if they refuse to act. In his speech, he informed Americans that the nation was getting closer to his vision of “one people, one nation, one America”.

It is obvious that the Republican Party and its leadership do not agree with President Biden, and it was evident in the rebuttal from Senator Tim Scott. Senator Tim Scott is a Black Republican Senator from South Carolina, and many Blacks around the country are calling him a token Black for his party. Others are calling him Uncle Tom, and showing the connection between him, and Uncle Tom.

When Blacks in 2021 calls someone an Uncle Tom, they are not saying it as a compliment. We reserve this name Uncle Tom for a Black conservative, a Trump supporter, a Black Republican, or someone who believes that racism does not exist in America.

In Senator Tim Scott’s rebuttal of President Biden’s speech, the senator said, “Hear me clearly, America is not a racist country.” This statement appeared to be a play from the Republican playbook, and it made no sense to the majority of Blacks, and many other Americans. Systemic racism happens every day on many different levels, and to say it does not exist is a lie, and not the truth.

It is time that all Americans speak the truth, and Black leaders must stop hiding from reality.

Former President Trump disrespected our women and men, called Africa dirty names, and Black folks still voted for him. Conservative leaders are doing everything that they can do to suppress the vote, and Senator Scott appears to support all of the Republicans’ plans.

Yes, Senator Scott is an Uncle Tom (Uncle Tim), when he defends the party whose policies have kept Black families down all these generations, and allow police to kill Blacks for walking down the street. All of this is White supremacy at its best, and our leaders must call it out, and fight it.

Genocide is in the plan for Blacks and people of color – “What side are you on.”