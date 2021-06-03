COVID Positivity Rates Dropping in Orange County

by Kevin Seraaj, Orlando Advocate

At a press conference held today, Orange County officials announced that the efforts of local government to contain the spread of Covid-19 by encouraging residents and business owners to continue requiring masks and social distancing are paying off.

As of today, 55.07 percent of all Orange County residents who are 16+ have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 14-day rolling positivity rate is 4.5 percent. Despite the pull-back of safe practices announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis– thought to be too soon by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings– Orange County Government recommends that residents continue to follow CDC guidelines in order to keep positivity rates low.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate has been below 5 percent for 11 consecutive days. A total of 14 consecutive days must be achieved in order for Orange County to move into Phase III of its reopening plan – lifting all social distancing and mask recommendations.

BARNETT PARK: COVID-19 VACCINATIONS AND TESTING

Barnett Park continues to offers convenient and free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations and drive-thru COVID-19 testing, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the recent Memorial Day holiday, when vaccinations were temporarily halted, waiting lines for testing and vaccinations at Barnett Park may be longer than expected. It is important to note that the waiting line for both services may close early to accommodate each person in line before 5 p.m. It is recommended that individuals arrive early to ensure that they are in line before the site shuts down for the day.

COVID-19 VACCINES: Individuals may select either Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For more information, visit ocfl.net/VaccineSites.

Individuals may select only one type of test, Molecular PCR or Rapid Antigen, per day. For more information, visit ocfl.net/Testing, and click on #1 on the map.

MOBILE VACCINATION TRAILER

The #IGotMyShot mobile vaccination trailer continues to visit neighborhoods and businesses throughout Orange County. This weekend, the trailer will be in the Audubon Park neighborhood in Orlando.

Friday, June 4, 2021

SE7ENBITES

617 Primrose Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last

Saturday June 5, 2021

LEU GARDENS

1920 N Forest Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last

For next week’s schedule, or for more information about the #IGotMyShot campaign, visit ocfl.net/IGotMyShot.

UPCOMING MAYOR’S STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS

Mayor Demings’ 2021 State of Orange County address on Friday June 4, 2021, will highlight the effects that COVID-19 has had on residents, businesses and community partners during the past year. He is expected to discuss how the County will address building a community going forward that works for everyone.

The address will stream LIVE on Orange TV’s YouTube channel, Orange TV’s Vimeo channel, and Orange County Government’s Facebook Page for everyone to view. Tune in to watch. For more information, visit ocfl.net/SOC.