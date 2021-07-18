18 Men Arrested in Tennessee Undercover Trafficking Sting

SPRING HILL, TN — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 18 men after a joint two-day undercover operation into human trafficking in that state. All 18 were charged with seeking illicit sex from minors.

The TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper were all part of the operation, which used decoy advertisements posted on websites known to be linked to prostitution and sex trafficking.

Matthew Brewer, youth pastor.

One of them, Matthew Brewer is listed online as a youth pastor in Centerville, Tenn.

The other men arrested in the undercover operation are:

Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

The TBI says their investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are likely.