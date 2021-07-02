Orange County Solar Co-op one step closer to bringing solar to community

Orange County Solar Co-op one step closer to bringing solar to communityCo-op members select Florida Power Management to serve groupOrlando, FL – The Orange County Solar Co-op has selected Florida Power Management to install solar panels for the 131-member group. Co-op members selected Florida Power Management through a competitive bidding process over six other firms. “Millions of Americans are realizing that solar power is not only environmentally friendly, but a smart financial decision for their family,” said Matt LeStarge, Owner of Florida Power Management.The nonprofit Solar United Neighbors, which runs the co-op, expands access to solar by educating Florida residents about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Florida solar policies and its community of solar supporters. Co-op members selected Florida Power Management because of their high-efficiency equipment, industry-leading warranties and competitive pricing. “I was especially daunted by the selection process, but from answering all my questions to that sheet that broke all the options down so clearly — SUN made it so easy, it was just so SIMPLE!” said Sonal Shanker, a member of the co-op. “I was not expecting it to be this easy. After years of considering solar, I’m really excited about finally being able to go forward with it.”The co-op is open to new members until July 30. Orange County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at www.solarunitedneighbors.org/orange. The solar co-op is free to join and joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Florida Power Management will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors. The group will hold a virtual public information session on Wednesday, July 14th at 6:00 pm to educate the community about solar and the co-op process. RSVP for this free virtual session here. Solar Co-op Partners: Orange County; City of Winter Park; City of Maitland; City of Apopka; City of Orlando; Green Works Orlando; League of Women Voters of Orange County; Solar and Energy Loan Fund (SELF); First Unitarian Church of Orlando; Orange Audubon Society; Sierra Club Central Florida Group; IDEAS For Us; Environmental Defense Fund About Solar United NeighborsSolar United Neighbors is a nonprofit organization that works in Florida and nationwide to represent the needs and interests of solar owners and supporters. Solar co-ops are part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar at the cornerstone. Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment, and advocate for fair solar policies.

