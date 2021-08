Wanna go?

- Advertisement -

THIS SUMMER, AWAKEN THE LEGEND. UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS A FILM BY NIA DACOSTA AND PRODUCER JORDAN PEELE. CANDYMAN. AUGUST 27TH ONLY IN THEATERS AND RATED R. DARE TO SAY IT. CANDYMAN. CANDYMAN. CANDYMAN. CANDYMAN…

FOR TWO COMPLIMENTARY TICKETS TO THE ADVANCE SCREENING OF CANDYMAN SEE THE AD IN TOMORROW’S ORLANDO ADVOCATE. LIMITED NUMBER. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED. Keep watching . . .