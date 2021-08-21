Alpha Kappa Alpha Honors Legacy of Black Wall Street

Will Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccines and Mammograms This Weekend in Tulsa

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In light of all that is occurring in the United States and around the world, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® (AKA) will observe its fourth annual International Day of Prayer in Tulsa, OK, on Sunday, August 22, with a full slate of activities. Members nationwide and internationally will worship and participate together in community activities as a sign of solidarity and make intercessions for global peace. While chapters will hold their individual events, the sorority’s national observance will take place in Tulsa and pay homage to the City’s historic Black Wall Street.

A Pathway to Hope Commemorative Walk begins at 12:30 p.m. followed at 1:00 p.m. with a Wreath Laying Ceremony at Greenwood Cultural Center located at 322 N. Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa.

“Our ceremony serves as a fitting tribute to the Black Wall Street ancestors and the estimated 300 plus individuals who were murdered and the 10,000 more left homeless,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha International President and CEO Dr. Glenda Glover. “Located in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Black Wall Street was a thriving community of Black businesses and homeowners. The attack, by any standards, is one of the most unjustified acts of violence – both horrific acts of racial violence and acts of domestic terrorism – ever committed in the USA.”

Prior to the day of prayer, AKA will host a weekend of community health events aimed at continuing support for the Biden Administration’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations across the nation. The sorority will provide free 3-D mammograms and COVID-19 vaccines through a partnership with Walgreens on Saturday, August 21, at the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed the entire weekend.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha recognizes that lack of access to healthcare for some Tulsa communities continues to be a challenge which has only been exacerbated by the unpredictability of the pandemic,” added Dr. Glenda Glover. “We are committed to ensuring these communities receive the resources and services they need by providing COVID vaccines and breast cancer screenings through our AKA 3D Mammography Mobile Unit.”

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American, college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of over 300,000 members in more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberia, Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and in the Middle East. Led by International President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenda Glover Ph.D., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African-American women.” Visit www.aka1908.com for more information.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

