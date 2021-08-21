75.5 F
New York
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Free Pass For Two to Advance Screening of CANDYMAN

By Rianne Steele
Candyman in theaters Aug. 27

Candyman…Candyman…CANDYMAN

A COMPLIMENTARY PASS FOR TWO to the ADVANCE SCREENING OF CANDYMAN is yours for the taking if you are one of the FIRST 20 people to respond and correctly answer this question:

In the first CANDYMAN franchise, starring Tony Todd, how did CANDYMAN die?

Email your answer to promotions@orlandoadvocate.com and claim your prize. Winners will receive a unique code and a link to download the complimentary pass that will admit the winner and a guest.

Rianne Steelehttp://orlandoadvocate.com/legal-notices

