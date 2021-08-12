Healthcare Navigation Platform HealthJoy Launches New Virtual Musculoskeletal (MSK) Program

HealthJoy acquisition of Rekinetics paves the way for the launch of Virtual MSK Care as part of its core platform, in a move aimed at tackling the $213 billion annual musculoskeletal spend.CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — HealthJoy, a complete healthcare navigation platform helping employers drive benefits satisfaction and improve healthcare outcomes, is pleased to announce the launch of its Virtual Musculoskeletal (MSK) Care program. Propelled by high adherence and a mobile-first experience, the program’s beta testers reported an 82% reduction in pain, an 85% increase in function improvement, and a 95% level of member satisfaction.Musculoskeletal issues are characterized by persistent pain and limitations in mobility, dexterity, and overall level of functioning in the joints, muscles, spine, and bones, reducing people’s ability to work, according to the World Health Organization. It impacts an estimated 126.6 million Americans and costs around $213 billion in annual treatment, care and lost wages, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Taken together, those issues make MSK care the third-highest source of employer claims spend.”Musculoskeletal pain has traditionally been difficult to treat; the solutions that work aren’t convenient for patients and the invasive options, like surgery, often don’t work,” said HealthJoy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patricia Pechter. “Like other forms of virtual care, virtual exercise therapy solutions are easier to access, and a coach adding personalization and accountability makes it easy to follow. We know that’s a major reason members are finding real relief in our beta program.”HealthJoy is tackling this high-spend issue with a virtual exercise therapy program that is convenient, effective and inexpensive for individuals struggling with musculoskeletal pain. The program was created through the acquisition of Rekinetics, the only MSK program applying neuroscience to exercise therapy. HealthJoy has added Virtual MSK Care into its core offering to give all existing and new clients access to digital-first, accessible care on a per-registrant pricing basis.”We founded Rekinetics after seeing that across the board, MSK pain management solutions are expensive, inconvenient, and frustrating,” said Brian Astrachan, Co-Founder of Rekinetics and GM of MSK at HealthJoy. “There are two things that matter for physical care: engaging people early, before it’s a crisis, and keeping them engaged in their program. By integrating Virtual MSK Care into HealthJoy’s connected healthcare experience, we can leverage the power of proactive outreach and navigation. This will allow us to help more people access our low-cost, effective solution.”HealthJoy’s offering is less than half the cost of a round of in-person physical therapy and boasts higher adherence, thanks to in-app reminders, personalized support from online coaches and a connected healthcare experience. In just 15 minutes per day, 5 days per week, HealthJoy members can experience pain reduction and improved mobility that exceeds more expensive surgical alternatives.About HealthJoyHealthJoy’s mobile application creates an intuitive, connected healthcare experience that takes the confusion and complexity out of healthcare by connecting its members with the right benefits at the right moment in their care journey. Its mobile platform and human concierge team bring benefits together to surface the best providers, virtual care, and savings. Ultimately, HealthJoy helps employees lead healthier, happier lives. To learn more about HealthJoy’s proven approach to healthcare navigation, visit http://www.healthjoy.com.

- Advertisement -