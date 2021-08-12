Healthclick Expands Its All Access Online Continuing Education Subscription for Medical Related Continuing Education Worldwide

Online learning is growing at 21 % per year and will be a trillion-dollar market by 2027. Online Medical Continuing Education will be fueled by engaging content that advances the knowledge and career trajectory of the medical professional.FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Healthclick unique approach to online continuing education combines evidence-based continuing education with custom high quality film, medical illustrations, 3D animations, real-life patient testimonials, and contributions from the top medical experts worldwide. This approach delivers a comprehensive course that meets a professional’s continuing education requirements and gives them a competitive edge amongst their colleagues.Using the latest film technology, the healthclick team travels worldwide to seek out and create an education course focused upon the most current clinical issues facing its professional medical customers. Medical professionals from over 30 countries can now access the complete online library for $189 USD. Healthclick’s subscription expansion meets the demand for higher quality online content that goes beyond just meeting a licensing requirement for education. Medical professionals in the EU, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil and the Philippines can now access the Healthclick Learning System on any internet-connected device with a subscription. Much like entertainment streaming services, the success of online education will be defined by the quality of content and the ability to deliver worldwide.Healthclick is actively seeking partnerships to help grow it educational offerings and services. Watch a promotional video of an online course included in the subscription as an example of the quality of the online learning experience

