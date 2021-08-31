Job Hunting? Job Fair today

Addition Financial Arena to Host Part-Time Job Fair on August 31st

Addition Financial Arena – Black and Gold Club

- Advertisement -

Addition Financial Arena is seeking individuals with the desire to be a part of the sports and entertainment industry to work concerts, sporting events, and family shows at the arena on the University of Central Florida’s (UCF) campus. Addition Financial Arena is gearing up for a busy Fall schedule of shows along with the start of UCF Men’s and Women’s Basketball and UCF Volleyball.

Part-time job openings are currently available in guest services, changeover, cleaning, and administrative assistant roles. Spectra Food Services & Hospitality will also be hiring concessions positions for both Addition Financial Arena and Exploria Stadium. Same day interviews will be conducted on-site and applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes.

It all happens on August 31, at the Addition Financial Arena – Black and Gold Club, from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Click Here to see Addition Financial Arena’s parking and entrance map. Free parking will be available in Garage F. Once parked, please enter Addition Financial Arena through its VIP entrance on East Plaza Drive, located across the street from Burger U.

About Addition Financial Arena

The Spectra-managed Addition Financial Arena is home to the UCF Men’s and Women’s basketball programs, as well as concerts, family shows and other attractions for the Central Florida area. Visit www.AdditionFiArena.com for more information on upcoming events.

- Advertisement -

About Spectra

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.