Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – A-M Beverages USA

By Rianne Steele
fictitious name
fictitious name / doing business as
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of A-M Beverages USA, with its principal office or place of business at 1205 Pine Avenue Ste A. Orlando, FL 32824, in Orange County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Valdir Silva Aragoso, 1205 Pine Avenue Ste A. Orlando, FL 32824, , who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

Rianne Steele

