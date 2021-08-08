74.2 F
Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Virtual Resources Group

fictitious name
fictitious name / doing business as

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Virtual Resources Group, with its principal office or place of business at 13853 Red Mangrove Drive, Orlando FL 32828, in Orange County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Vanessa Redman, 13853 Red Mangrove Drive, Orlando FL 32828, and , who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate. 

