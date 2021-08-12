South Floridians Receive Certification Training, Opening Paths for Tech Careers in Weeks, Not Years

by New Horizons South FloridaLeading Information Technology (IT) training provider New Horizons South Florida is answering the tri-county tech employment demand by providing certification training to local students who can in a matter of weeks qualify to get certified for high-demand IT jobs.PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Leading IT and business training solutions provider New Horizons South Florida has nine-and eighteen-week certification training courses that provide a rapid path for a career in IT. Once certified, graduates can work in some of the most sought-after jobs in the space.In fact, South Florida continues to attract more and more tech companies that are moving headquarters or significant operations from the West Coast. According to an industry report, the tri-county area and Miami in particular are leading the nation as the number one city for tech job growth. New Horizons South Florida is training and preparing local students to get certified in many of the tech applications companies moving to the region, will require of their employees.New Horizons offers more than 700 training and certification courses and is on track to add another 50 courses to stay current with the changing technologies, better preparing students for a lifelong profession in IT. Courses and certification programs include security, Amazon Web Services, Cloud Platform training and data science.”Our students gain certification training in some of the most in-demand tech fields of information systems, cybersecurity and networking, positioning them to become tomorrow’s IT leaders and excel at the technology jobs employers are seeking to fill today,” said New Horizons Executive Director Charlene Pou.”We are passionate about developing our students to their highest levels of aspiration and helping them materialize a life-long career path. We are there from enrollment through graduation, to job placement and career advancement with certifications at the associate, professional and expert level to help our students achieve their long-term professional goals,” Pou continued.Registration for programs is open with nine- and eighteen-week certification sessions starting on various days every month. Through the end of the year, courses are offered online. New Horizons plans to resume in-person classes in January 2022, at its Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach campuses. For coursework and schedules, visit New Horizons online training and certification course catalogue. Those interested in registering can fill out the contact form.

