Congressional Black Caucus Issues Statement on Treatment of Haitian Migrants

By BlackPressUSA

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) issued the following statement on the treatment of Haitian migrants at the U.S. Border:

“The images that we’ve seen over the last 24 hours are horrific and I share the outrage being expressed by Americans across the country. This sort of mistreatment is an affront to the very conscience of this nation, and it is absolutely unacceptable.”

Beatty continued, “The Congressional Black Caucus has a long history of supporting our brothers and sisters across the Diaspora and we have pledged our support for the people of Haiti.

“To that end, I have called for an investigation into the actions of CBP and call on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to ensure that mistreatment and violence like this never happen again. The Congressional Black Caucus is actively monitoring developments and we are prepared to travel to the border to observe this situation ourselves. Treatment like this cannot be tolerated.”