Creating a Thriving Small Business is as Simple as ABC

Miami, FL, Sept. 7, 2021 ― Would you rather spend all of your time working in your small business or working on your small business and guiding it to the next level? Knock It Out of the Park Leadership, from veteran business coach Michael Dill,makes charting a course toward small business success as easy as ABC.

Dill keeps his approach simple and actionable, with an ABC format that reveals 26-plus tactics and tools that readers can use immediately to propel themselves and their businesses forward.

“Leaders and team members who master these lessons and incorporate them daily at work and in life experience increases in clarity, confidence, communication, ownership, leadership, retention, productivity, revenues, margins and profits,” says Dill.

Packed with stories and real-life experiences, Knock It Out of the Park Leadership shares street-smart strategies to help readers master their strengths, navigate their vulnerabilities and become admired leaders in any organization.

Dill used his decades of experience in the restaurant and financial industries as well as coaching clients to consistent successes to inform the practical, adaptable lessons featured in his book.

Whether you’re a new leader or entrepreneur still learning the basics, or a seasoned professional wanting to sharpen your skillset, Knock It Out of the Park Leadership can help you master the traits you need to build a profitable business, an empowered team and a wonderful life.

“You don’t just want a home run,” Dill says. “You want to knock your business out of the park.”

About the Author

Coach Michael Dill is an award-winning certified business coach, speaker and trainer. He brings more than 40 years of business and entrepreneurial experience in his leadership, team training and mentoring practice. Dill’s passion is to encourage and challenge business owners and entrepreneurs to become their best selves both personally and professionally to obtain all they want in their business and life.

For more information, please visit www.BusinessCoachMichaelDill.com, or follow the author on Facebook (ActionCoachMichaelDill) or YouTube (www.youtube.com/channel/UCfcjLSbh3G__vngFyE3qjvQ).

Knock It Out of the Park Leadership: The ABC’s of Entrepreneurial Success

Publisher: Panoma Press

Release Date: August 31, 2021

ISBN-13: 978-1784529512

Available from Amazon.com and other online retailers