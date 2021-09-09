Elevate Our Kids, Phillips 66, T-Mobile Help Bridge K-12 Digital Divide through Chromebook Donation

Tulsa Public Schools Receive Hotspots and Chromebooks for Back to School Learning

HOUSTON, Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Back to School is in full swing and Elevate Our Kids (EOK or elevateourkids.org) is happy to reflect on 2021 progress after launching in the fall of 2020. With this reflection, we are excited to announce our first generous donation coming in from Phillips 66, an energy manufacturing and logistics company based in Houston, Texas. With this generous donation, EOK was able to fund and supply 150 Chromebooks acquired from Omnipro.com to Tulsa Public Schools (tulsaschools.org), along with T-Mobile Internet access and hotspots devices.

The digital divide continues to create challenges for families and schools who lack the financial resources for quality devices and Internet access or broadband. As such, there is more work to do and EOK is proud to partner with some of the leading organizations working to close the homework gap. EOK is honored to partner with T-Mobile’s Project 10Million, an initiative aimed at delivering internet connectivity to millions of underserved student households. With the support of Elevate our Kids, T-Mobile is covering the costs for hotspot devices and 5-years of service for families in need. This service is perfect for families who do not have broadband or Internet, and need additional support. Visit https://www.elevateourkids.org/families-apply.html to learn more and apply.

“We know that there is a significant digital divide in our city,” said Chief Information and Analytics Officer Joe Jennings. “These Chromebooks and hotspot devices provide the tools that connect our most vulnerable students to the opportunities and activities that Tulsa Public Schools provides for their academic and social emotional learning experiences.”

“Elevate Our Kids noticed a complete gap in the U.S. K-12 Education market, as students and families in lockdown were forced to set up their homes for online and remote learning,” states Stephanie Atkinson, President of ElevateOurKids.org. “EOK jumped in to come up with fundraising and distribution of laptops and Chromebooks to under-resourced and under-served communities, schools, and students as we believe students deserved better resources and quality educational tools at home.”

For more information and to learn more, please visit https://www.elevateourkids.org/.

About Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools is a destination for extraordinary educators who work with our community and families to ignite the joy of learning and prepare every student for the greatest success in college, careers, and life. Learn more about the district by visiting https://www.tulsaschools.org/.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,000 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $57 billion of assets as of June 30, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.phillips66.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

About Elevate Our Kids

ElevateOurKids.org is a non-profit organization to gather and distribute resources, computing devices, and learning tools to support in kids’ education in under-resourced communities. Our vision seeks to bridge the digital divide to prepare all kids with the foundation of a quality K-12 education, and our mission is to elevate K-12 students by providing needed resources, devices, and tools to under-resourced schools and families. Visit us at http://elevateourkids.org/ to learn more.