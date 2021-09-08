Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Provides Weekly Reemployment Assistance Update – September 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) issued its weekly Reemployment Assistance updates. Daily updates can be found on the Reemployment Assistance (RA) Claims Dashboard. PAYMENT PROGRESS: As of September 6, DEO has paid 2,416,702 claimants more than $31.5 billion ($31,563,730,116). Over 5.6 million (5,652,901) unique claims have been processed, representing 99.2 percent of unique claims submitted. 97.7 percent of all eligible benefits requested prior to August 13, 2021, for state Reemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) have been paid to claimants. Additionally, 99.9 percent of all eligible benefits requested by claimants for weeks of unemployment prior to July 25, 2020, have also received their corresponding Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits for that week. DEO recommends that claimants and employers utilize the Reemployment Assistance Help Center—an online portal for claimants and employers to provide and receive additional information from DEO. This online resource continues to be updated with additional features for claimants and employers to notify DEO of instances of Reemployment Assistance fraud or identity theft, provide documentation to DEO, and has several resourceful materials for claimants or employers who have additional questions. To visit the Reemployment Assistance Help Center, click here. UpdatesThe Department understands the challenges many Floridians face with accessing the Reemployment Assistance system due to bad actors attempting to gain access to personal information and accounts. To alleviate these challenges and add an additional security measure to combat fraudulent activity, the Department implemented a new log-in method as part of the Reemployment Assistance account log-in process. All Reemployment Assistance claimants logging-in to their Reemployment Assistance accounts are required to set up multi-factor authentication in order to access their account. Multi-factor authentication is a common best-practice tool that is often required to securely access a variety of websites and software applications. For step-by-step instructions on how to access your Reemployment Assistance Account with multi-factor authentication, click here. This new log-in method will not affect a claimant’s ability to continue requesting or receiving Reemployment Assistance benefits. - Advertisement - Federal Unemployment Benefits The federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) supplemental benefit programs expired on September 6, 2021. Claimants will have 30 days after the expiration date of September 6, 2021, to submit an application for PUA benefits.The Department will continue to pay eligible claimants the PUA and PEUC benefits they are owed for weeks of unemployment through the week ending September 4, 2021. Claimants will have the opportunity to request their weekly benefit payments when they become available and on the day they are advised to do so in their Reemployment Assistance account. The state previously withdrew participation from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) programs effective June 30, 2021, as part of Florida’s ‘Return to Work’ initiative that was announced due to significant economic growth. Florida businesses and employers are hiring across the state and need unemployed Floridians to return to the workforce. There continues to be many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 545,000 jobs posted online. The Department encourages Floridians in search of work to utilize the CareerSource Florida network or EmployFlorida.com for assistance in returning to the workforce. CONNECT Hours. DEO will be conducting nightly maintenance to the CONNECT system to process claims and payments. CONNECT’s regularly scheduled hours are from 8 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. daily, Monday – Friday.Beginning Saturday, September 11, through Sunday, September 12, CONNECT will be unavailable to claimants while DEO works to continue to process payments, and send necessary correspondence to claimants. CONNECT will be available Monday, September 13, at 8:00 a.m. This schedule does not affect individuals who wish to file a new claim. Individuals can file a new claim 24 hours a day, seven days per week at www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim.” Customer Service Centers. Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Centers are available this week Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for all account inquiries and questions. On Saturday, September 11, through Sunday, September 12, staff resources will be dedicated to processing claims and payments. The Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center will reopen Monday, September 13, at 7:30 a.m. For additional questions, please visit the Reemployment Assistance Help Center. This online portal can assist claimants or employers provide additional information to DEO. Individuals can also notify DEO of suspected Reemployment Assistance fraud or identity theft. To access this new online portal, click here. Additional Resources. If an individual is not eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance benefits, there are additional resources readily available to Floridians and their families. DEO, in partnership with the Department of Children and Families (DCF), provide additional opportunities and resources for Florida families who need additional assistance. Resources include food assistance for low-income households, medical assistance, and temporary financial assistance to families who qualify. For more information, click here.