Hi-tech: Hustle Unveils Resources To Help Nonprofits Leverage Personalized Text Messaging & Video

Two new resources unveiled today by Hustle will empower nonprofits to jumpstart the integration of text messaging and video messaging into their peer-to-peer fundraising programs.SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Two new resources unveiled today by Hustle will empower nonprofits to jumpstart the integration of text messaging and video messaging into their peer-to-peer fundraising programs.Available now via Hustle’s website, “Leveraging Personalized Text Messaging To Enhance Peer-To-Peer Fundraising” provides valuable guidance on strategies to prosper from the power of texting. (Studies find that more than 95 percent of all text messages are opened, a large multiple of email open rates.)The white paper suggests five ways in which nonprofits can strengthen their peer-to-peer fundraising efforts such as recruiting past participants, promoting rewards and incentives, coaching team captains and incorporating video.The report was produced in partnership with the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum, the leading information source for nonprofits seeking to more effectively move supporters to rally their networks to donate money.Visit https://go.hustle.com/LeveragingP2PforFundraising for a free copy of the white paper.This valuable guidance and more will be brought to life in a webinar on September 9 sponsored by Hustle.”The Advantages Of Conversational Text: 5 Actions That Increase Fundraising Engagement” will start by providing listeners with an essential grounding in the effective use of personalized text messaging to enhance peer-to-peer fundraising. Then speakers from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Hustle will share real world examples and answer questions from attendees.Registration for the one-hour webinar presentation is free. A recording of the session will be available at no charge soon after the live event via http://www.peertopeerforum.com/webinars.To register for the free webinar on September 9 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm ET, please visit https://www.peertopeerforum.com/the-advantages-of-conversational-text-5-actions-that-increase-fundraising-engagement-sponsored/

- Advertisement -