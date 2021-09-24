NOTICE OF ACTION TO ESTABLISH PATERNITY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 2021-DR-11249-O

HANADY NABUT, Petitioner

and

ABED AL JABAR NABUT, Respondent

TO: ABED AL JABAR NABUT

00970 Al Ribeh

Ramallah, West Bank

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to establish paternity and for other relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on HANADY NABUT, whose address is CONFIDENTIAL, on or before November 18, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando FL 32802, before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO, A DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of our current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated September 21, 2021

TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL

Orange County Clerk of the Court

By: Ebony Wiggins, Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: September 24, 2021