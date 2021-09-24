Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – EarthZone Boutique and Plants

By Rianne Steele
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of EarthZone Boutique and Plants, with its principal office or place of business at 5150 Eastwinds Drive Orlando Florida 32819, in orange County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Michale Melville, 5150 Eastwinds Drive Orlando Florida 32819, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate. 

