Orange County News Conference – 9/27/21

Key Takeaways from today’s news conference: COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERSAs of Sunday, September 26, 2021, the Florida Department of Health is reporting that Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is 9.31 percent. Additional County statistics include:CDC level of community transmission: HIGHEligible residents (12+) who have one vaccine dose: 73 percentEligible residents (12+) who have completed their vaccination series: 63 percentTotal positive cases for Orange County residents: 225,988Total deaths in Orange County: 1,968COVID-19 BOOSTERSBeginning Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Orange County Health Services Department will begin administering Pfizer booster shots at Camping World Stadium. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that the following groups should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after completing their 2-dose series:Individuals 65+ years oldThose with underlying medical conditionsWorkers with increased risk for COVID-19 exposure (ex. first responders)Individuals are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about whether receiving a booster shot is appropriate for them. For more information about Pfizer booster shots, visit the CDC’s website.It is important to note, Camping World Stadium will continue to administer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.COVID-19 TESTINGResidents who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 test are recommended to arrive early to Orange County’s free drive-thru testing sites, as sites may close early due to reaching its daily capacity or severe afternoon weather. Testing will take place seven days a week at all sites unless otherwise noted.Econ Soccer Complex8035 Yates Road, Orlando, FL 32807Open daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or until capacity is reachedNo walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicleFormer site of Clarcona Elementary School3607 Damon Rd, Apopka, FL 32703Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reachedNo walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicleBarnett Park4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reachedNo walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicleFor additional COVID-19 testing locations, please visit ocfl.net/Testing.

