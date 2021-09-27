Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload
74.9 F
New York
Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeCrimeHuman Trafficking
CrimeHuman Trafficking

Paxton’s Human Traf­fick­ing Divi­sion Announces 99-Year Sen­tence in Hunt Coun­ty Human Traf­fick­ing Trial

By Kevin Seraaj
0
14

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Barbara Barrett, of Greenville, has been found guilty of Continuous Trafficking of a Child in Hunt County and received a sentence of 99 years in jail. Barrett and her husband, Jeffery Barrett, were accused of abusing and neglecting their adopted children while forcing them to work in a puppy mill attached to their home. Both were charged with Continuous Trafficking of Persons. Paxton’s Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime Division assisted the Hunt County District Attorney in prosecution of Barrett. “It is heartbreaking to know this horrid abuse was happening in our state, and it is unfathomable that a person could be so heartless to abuse the foster care system and use children in need of a loving, safe home as slave labor,” Attorney General Paxton said. “There is no excuse for this evil behavior, and it will not be tolerated in our state. We can only hope this successful prosecution will bring some degree of justice to the children that were robbed of the love and care they deserved. I will never stop fighting against human trafficking.” 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNotice of Fictitious Name Registration – EarthZone Boutique and Plants
Kevin Seraajhttp://orlandoadvocate.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Online CE and Pre-license Courses - Continuing Education - USA

Stay Connected

21,989FansLike
2,954FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv