Rep. Demings Comments on 9/11

20 Years Since the Attacks

ORLANDO, FL – Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) observed the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, by remembering both the deaths of the many American civilians who perished and the bravery of the many first responders who rushed in to help:

“On September 11th, 2001, I was at Orlando International Airport commanding the Orlando Police’s Airport Division. I will never forget the devastation and heartbreak of that day, and how it changed how we looked at the world. Twenty years later, the attacks remain seared in my memory as we work to keep America safe. I have often thought of those we lost — almost 3000 people — and the bravery and sacrifice of so many first responders — 344 firefighters and 71 police officers. As we look back on this solemn day, I hope that every person will join me in saying a prayer for the families of the victims, for peace, and for the safety and security of all Americans.”