Anti-maskers target masked dad after he’s attacked for supporting school mask policy

The Daily Kos has reported a bizarre occurrence at a county school board meeting in Chaska, Minnesota, where anti-maskers targeted a mask-wearing dad for supporting a school mask policy.

Parents and community members met Monday night, September 27, to discuss a new public school mask mandate. COVID-19 cases were rising and the board felt it important to take action to protect the kids. The vast majority of attendees showed up not wearing masks.

The decision to wear or not wear masks remains personal, and plenty of people have opted not to do so. But because in-class instruction takes place in closed classrooms, the possibility of spreading COVID is high. For parents who realize that infection can happen, it makes sense that they would want all the students to wear masks. After all, the inconvenience is easily outweighed by the risk of becoming infected. Those who don’t think the virus is a real concern, they might resent mask-wearing being required. But, then, they are not the ones attending class.

As of September 29, “only” 561 children 0-18 years of age have died from COVID-19 (174 aged 0-4, and 387 aged 5-18). Whatever the fatality rate, the more infections there are the more deaths there will be. It doesn’t require a degree in rocket science to understand that to eliminate deaths, you have to eliminate infections. Masks help prevent the spread of the disease.

Anti-maskers don’t care. One woman at the meeting actually compared the mask policy to Jim Crow laws– a downright disrespectful analogy to say the least.

One father showed up at the meeting wearing a mask. The anti-maskers didn’t like it. It turned out that Jonas Sjoberg’s 10-year old daughter actually attends private school, but he went to the meeting to express a countervailing opinion to those of the anti-maskers he knew would be there. They really didn’t like that.

“I wanted to share with you that the community that you see in the room might not be representative of the community that we serve,” DK reports Sjoberg saying from the podium, adding that, from the bottom of his heart, he wants “to express gratitude to you”—the school board—for making the tough call. He said he wanted the school board to know that even though the anti-maskers are loud, they didn’t speak for everyone.

As soon as he sat down he was verbally accosted by an anti-masker. He took the man’s picture– just in case. That’s when things heated up, with the anti-maskers demanding that he delete the photo. The man whose picture he took then tried to take his phone.

If you send an email to the government you are usually advised that anything you say is open to the general public. If you’re in a public place– like the Capitol Building, for example– your photo can be taken without asking for permission. Private is private– that’s where you have a reasonable expectation of privacy; but public is– well, public. And to top it off, the event was being live-streamed. Everyone watching had seen the man’s face. Again, utterly bizarre.

The two men scuffled and were pulled apart. In full justification of the attempted beat-down, anti-maskers were still asking Sjoberg to delete the picture.

Dr. Jeff Ross, school board chair, and Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams later issued a statement apologizing for the incident and promising more police presence at future meetings.

Ignoring the rights that once made America the envy of the world great seems pretty easy for this crowd. My bet is that they all have a “MAGA” cap back a home..

Watch the school board meeting at Vimeo.