Notice of Action in Dissolution of Marriage – Edmond and Mondesir

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 2021-DR-117940

MARIE LIZA EDMOND, Petitioner

and

JEAN LOUIS MONDESIR, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: JEAN LOUIS MONDESIR

6192 Brookhill Circle

Orlando, FL 32810

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARIE EDMOND, whose address is 6192 Brookhill Circle, Orlando FL 32810, on or before December 2, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Copies of all court documents , including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of our current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Date October 4, 2021

Tiffany Moore-Russell

Orange County Clerk of Court

By Ebony Wiggins

Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: October 8, 2021