67.6 F
New York
Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeLegal Notices
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Fuzion Catering 

By Rianne Steele
0
10

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Fuzion Catering, with its principal office or place of business at 149 Terra Mango Loop , in Orange County.

- Advertisement -

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Daryl Baer, 400 Hillside Park St #3309 Minneola, Fl 34715, and Eric Koeser, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate. 

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘This Is Not the End’: Dire Threat to Abortion Rights Remains as Judge Blocks Texas Ban
Next articleTexas man who claimed he paid a family member with COVID-19 to lick groceries sentenced to prison
Rianne Steelehttp://orlandoadvocate.com/legal-notices

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

21,989FansLike
2,970FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

Load more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv