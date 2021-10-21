Reps. Demings and Bacon Introduce Bipartisan Anti-Terrorism Legislation

The Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act would expand funding to urban areas previously designated as potential targets. ORLANDO, FL – This week Rep. Val Demings (D-FL-10) and Rep. Don Bacon, (R-NE-02) introduced the Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act. This bipartisan legislation would direct the Department of Homeland Security to review past disbursements under the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI), and to then create a plan to continue federal anti-terrorism support for UASI-funded homeland security capabilities that keep people safe in these communities. Orlando, Tampa, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale are current UASI grant recipients in Florida. Rep. Demings is a former 27-year law enforcement officer and Orlando, Florida Chief of Police. Rep. Bacon is a former United States Air Force Brigadier General and Wing Commander. BILL TEXT // FACT SHEET

Demings is critical of Orlando’s historical approach to funding public safety. More consistency in funding, she believes, would result in a more mobilized workforce worth an increased commitment to future planning. “The safety and security of every person who lives, works, and travels in Florida is my top priority,” Demings said. “Our previous experience in Orlando showed that critical public safety funding can be inconsistent, leaving important programs without necessary support. This new legislation would provide much-needed stability and peace of mind to emergency planners across Florida, who will rest easier knowing that when they begin a new initiative to keep Floridians safe, they will be able to sustain those efforts.” The UASI program has been one of Demings’ top priorities since arriving in Congress. “I am proud of the work I have done to restore Orlando to the list [of UASI fundees], and ensure that we can prevent violence – or at least be ready to save lives when the worst should happen. I have seen firsthand how important these federal dollars are, and I will continue working to ensure that every Florida community has what’s needed to keep every Floridian safe.” Bacon says the funding is necessary to keep vital services like first responders in place to effectively deal with.the possibility of terrorist threats in urban areas. “Keeping Americans safe from all threats, both foreign and domestic, is a top priority of mine. I’m glad to help lead this effort alongside Rep. Demings to direct DHS and FEMA to assess UASI capabilities and ensure federal assistance is made available for these anti-terrorism law enforcement programs, especially in urban areas, which are potential targets for terrorist attacks. In fact, Omaha had not received UASI funds since FY2010, leaving our community more vulnerable and unprotected. As a retired Brigadier General and Air Force veteran, I believe that if another terrorist attack like 9/11, a natural disaster, or worldwide pandemic occurs, our first responders, non-profits, and other public safety personnel must be equipped to protect our citizens and preserve our communities.” UASI funding is seen as fundamentally necessary to safeguard the nation’s urban areas, which because of the sheer density of human population makes detection and protection more difficult. “This important program assists high-threat, high-density urban areas in efforts to build and sustain the capabilities necessary to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism…”, said Patrick Yoes, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police. “By directing DHS to submit a plan on how to make Federal assistance available to former UASI jurisdictions, which your legislation does, will undoubtedly save lives and prevent future acts of terrorism. On behalf of the more than 364,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, I am proud to offer our support for this legislation.”

Background The Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act is endorsed by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, The United States Conference of Mayors, The National Fusion Center Association, Major County Sheriffs Association, and the Fraternal Order of Police. After 9/11, the newly-formed Department of Homeland Security began to distribute funding to urban areas under the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) grant program with the goal of enhancing “regional preparedness and capabilities in designated high-threat, high-density areas.” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón explained, in testimony before the Committee, that for local law enforcement who are on the “front lines of responding to any emergency, whether it be a terrorist attack, natural disaster, or global pandemic, FEMA preparedness grants are critical resources that bolster law enforcement’s ability to prevent and respond to terrorist attacks and other associated threats.” The Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) provides funding to help with terror-prevention planning, organization, equipment, training, and exercises in urban areas which could be targeted. Orlando received $3.8 million in 2021, $3.5 million in 2020, $3.25 million in 2019, and $1.5 million in 2018. Prior to this, Orlando was excluded from the program starting in 2014, until it was restored following Rep. Demings’ advocacy. Other UASI allocations in Florida this year were $14.75 million for Miami/Fort Lauderdale and $3.8 million for Tampa.

Rep. Demings is the Chair of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, which oversees the UASI program. She previously fought to have Orlando restored to the program. As Orlando’s former Chief of Police, Rep. Demings oversaw the use of UASI funding by the Orlando Police Department. Law enforcement agencies in 31 cities around the nation—including Orlando, Tampa and Miami—received a total of $615 million in UASI funding this year. They can use this funding to buy homeland security equipment, conduct training exercises, train and pay first responders, and enhance security in order to protect high-profile locations like stadiums, public transit, and theme parks. Florida also received $9,701,894 through the State Homeland Security Program. In addition, because Orlando is again receiving UASI funding, non-profit organizations in the city are eligible for Nonprofit Security Grants from DHS. Previously, five faith-based non-profit organizations in Orlando applied for, and received, a total of $480,000.

