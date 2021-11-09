In addition to its new CareBreeze (HMO C-SNP) plan for Medicare beneficiaries with chronic lung disorders, the company also offers the CareComplete (HMO C-SNP) plan for people with conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

CarePlus Introduces Medicare Advantage Plan to Benefit Floridians with Chronic Lung Conditions, Including COPD

In addition to its new CareBreeze (HMO C-SNP) plan for Medicare beneficiaries with chronic lung disorders, the company also offers the CareComplete (HMO C-SNP) plan for people with conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

MIAMI — CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., Florida’s largest* Medicare Advantage plan rated 5 out of 5 stars for 2022, is expanding its chronic condition plan offerings, adding CareBreeze (HMO C-SNP), a new 2022 Medicare Advantage plan designed to enhance quality of life and optimize disease treatment for people living with chronic lung conditions, such as COPD.

The Florida Department of Health reports that 14% of Floridians have been diagnosed with a chronic lung disorder. The CareBreeze plan is offered to benefit people living with pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, and COPD, which encompasses asthma, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema.

The new CareBreeze (HMO C-SNP) Medicare option will be available during the Medicare enrollment period –which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2022. People eligible for Medicare may also make a one-time switch from a plan rated less than 5 stars to a plan with a 5-star rating during the 5-star Special Enrollment Period, which takes place from Dec. 8 to Nov. 30 of the following year.

“We’re excited to deepen our commitment to Florida Medicare beneficiaries who live with chronic conditions,” said CarePlus Vice President of Health Services Dr. Madeleine Rodriguez. “Not only are these plans designed to help people better manage their health conditions and, hopefully, improve their quality of life, but they’re also designed to make managing these conditions more affordable.”

According to Dr. Rodriguez, chronic lung diseases may:

Cause the feeling of being “air hungry” from the lungs having to work harder to obtain oxygen for the body

Impact essential tasks, such as grocery shopping and doctor’s appointments

Limit social activities, like attending family gatherings, leading to isolation.

CareBreeze provides additional health benefits that specifically help people who have chronic lung disorders. It includes access to physicians who specialize in treating chronic lung disorders, as well as health programs designed to serve the specialized needs of people with these conditions.

“Our goal is to work with our CarePlus members and their primary care physicians to create the optimal treatment plan, which includes comprehensive assessment, creating goals, treatment options, prescription management, education and encouragement,” said Dr. Rodriguez.

CarePlus also offers CareComplete, a chronic condition special needs plan (HMO C-SNP) for people living with conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, which is also available during Medicare’s enrollment period.

CarePlus is a recognized leader in healthcare delivery that has been offering Medicare Advantage health plans in Florida for over 20 years. On Oct. 8, for the fourth year in a row and for the fifth time overall, CarePlus Health Plans achieved 5 out of 5 stars – the highest possible rating – from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the 2022 plan year.

Benefits of the CareBreeze and CareComplete (HMO C-SNP) plans include:

Prescription drug coverage – even during the coverage gap

Affordable copay on select insulins with the Insulin Savings Program

An allowance to order covered over-the-counter products

$0 copay for routine dental, vision, and hearing coverage

$0 copay for primary care physician visits

Transportation to approved locations

$500 yearly allowance for CarePlus Flexible Care Assistance, if coordinated and authorized by a care manager for primarily health related additional needs.

Florida residents seeking more information about enrolling in a CarePlus Medicare Advantage health plan can visit www.careplushealthplans.com or speak with a licensed CarePlus sales agent by calling 1-855-450-1352 (TTY: 711).

CarePlus currently serves approximately 200,000* Medicare members throughout Florida.

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. We provide affordable, reliable healthcare and prescription drug coverage that helps our members maintain and improve their health so they can enjoy happy, active, and independent lives.

CarePlus offers Medicare Advantage plans with comprehensive benefits designed to meet a variety of needs. We partner with and support our physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who we trust to take good care of our community. Through our partnership with the ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Social Services department assists members to apply for public assistance through a variety of state and federal programs. This assistance and guidance is completely voluntary and offered at no additional cost.

CarePlus has supported Florida residents with their Medicare options for over 20 years. Based in Florida, with corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, we serve approximately 200,000 members across South Florida, West Florida, Central Florida, and Atlantic Coast.

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, September 2021.

CarePlus is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

