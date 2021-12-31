Mother charged with felony murder, human trafficking in daughter’s death

Staff Report

Kirsty Siple in custody after her arrest for the sexual assault and murder of her 5-year-old daughter. (Credit: WRBL-TV)

On the morning of December 13, Kristy Siple called Columbus, Alabama police to report her five-year-old daughter, Kamarie Holland, missing. The possibility that a child had been abducted and was in danger instantly ignited the entire police department, and an intense manhunt ensued. Within hours the search for Kamarie was over, when police found the little girl’s lifeless body in a vacant home. Fueled by outrage, the hunt for her abductor took on new life.

Within a day police arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Williams and charged him with capital murder in connection with the child’s death. Williams had once lived in the house where Kamarie’s body was found. Because of the intense media coverage of the crime, local circuit court Judge David Johnson imposed a gag order in the case to ensure Williams would get a fair trial.

The gag order prevented other information about the case– like the status of the investigation– from coming out, as well. So on December 28, when Siple– a Georgia resident– was arrested and charged with three counts of felony murder and human trafficking in the death of her daughter, people were both revolted and surprised. Perhaps even more surprising, though, was the reaction of Corey Holland, Kamarie’s father, to those charges.

“The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease,” Holland said in a prepared statement after Kristy was arrested. “We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get. She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

