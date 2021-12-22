Ten-year-old Pennsylvania girl dead after attempting the TikTok “Blackout Challenge”

“I’m so hurt. This is a pain that won’t go away. It’s at the top of my throat. I am so hurt,” Tawainna Anderson told ABC 7 after losing her daughter, Nyla Anderson, this month.

The Daily Beast has reported that Nyla died on Dec. 12 while attempting the dangerous TikTok challenge, which encourages users to choke themselves until they lose consciousness. The child’s family was at home at the time, but she was alone in her bedroom at the time. No one knew what she was doing until it was too late.

Nyla, who spoke three languages, was described by her mother as “happy” and “smart as a whip.” Unfortunately, her keen intellect did not stop her from attempting the challenge, and she is now dead as a result. Her memorial service is scheduled for Christmas Eve

“Make sure you check your kids’ phones,” her parents admonish. “You never know what you might find on their phones. You wouldn’t think 10-year-olds would try this, [but] they’re trying because they’re kids and they don’t know better.”