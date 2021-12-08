The Gantt Report – Afghan Deja Vu

date: August 31, 2021

By Lucius Gantt

African Americans should not get involved in the conflicting discussions by Republicans and Democrats about the current conditions in Afghanistan.

The talk about the United States and other nations concern about the welfare of Afghan people is pretty much poppycock.

Before the withdrawals from Afghanistan began, President Joe Biden made contact with several members of the G-7 and other leaders of large nations.

I don’t know what they discussed but it probably wasn’t about air lifting powdered milk and government cheese to hungry Afghans.

More than likely, it was about insuring access to Afghanistan minerals and natural resources by the world’s powers.

If you don’t know, Afghanistan is rich in resources like copper, gold, oil, natural gas, bauxite, coal, iron ore, rare earth minerals lithium, chronium, lead, zinc, diamonds and other gemstones, talc, sulphur, travertine, marble and more.

Perhaps world leaders want to divide up Afghanistan like they did colonial Africa to prevent outside countries from fighting each other over the spoils.

Military powers don’t need foot soldiers to fuss and fight in Afghanistan. After U.S. servicemen and women were killed by an ISIS-K suicide bomber, almost immediately drones began to launch bombs on alleged ISIS-K planners and fighters.

But people are needed to raid Afghanistan of its material wealth.

If you think the recent efforts to withdraw American soldiers went bad in Afghanistan take a look back at the withdrawals in Vietnam.

The world’s military powers just could not win against Ho Chi Minh! Western countries didn’t want anything to do with Vietnamese guerilla

warfare.

Vietnamese fighters from the North and the South, looked like each other, talked like each other and dressed like each other. Afghan fighters on all sides appear to look the same also.

The freedom fighters would shine the boots of occupying soldiers during the day and cut their throats at night!

Don’t shed tears for Biden. No president from America or anywhere else has been successful fighting wars in Afghanistan, not the British, not the Russians.

I believe the people that want to exploit and oppress the Afghans will be back in the country before you know it. Instead of killing people with guns, Afghans will be killed with fake kindness, so to speak.

Intelligence agency operatives will possibly be disguised as humanitarians to do close-up surveillance, bribes might be offered to new Afghan government officials and social media may be used to stir up “bad trouble”.

If the Afghan people decide to stand up, speak out and fight for equal rights, justice and peace themselves, more people than you know will join them and help them.

