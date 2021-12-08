The Gantt Report – Vax Attacks

date: July 28, 2021

by Lucius Gantt

Foreign perpetrators seeking to divide Americans, disrupt and destroy democracy have teamed with nationalists and supremacists to use social media posts to discourage African Americans from taking life saving Corona Virus vaccinations.

A rudimentary glance at the hospitals in predominately urban cities will show Covid 19 treatment units filled with unvaccinated Black patients.

Significant numbers of so-called Black leaders are telling people of color they should refrain from taking Covid shots and related treatments.

Most of the Black anti-vaxers say vaccination efforts are a plot to harm Black people and suggest government sponsored vaccinations are akin to a past United States government scheme called “The Tuskegee Study”.

I think that’s crazy! Let me explain.

The Tuskegee “Study” was a terrible, racist and devilish thing to do but it didn’t have a damn thing to do with vaccinations.

The Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male (informally referred to as the “Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment”, the “Tuskegee Syphilis Study”, the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the African American Male”, the “U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee”, or the “Tuskegee Experiment”) was an ethically abusive study conducted between 1932 and 1972 by the United State Public Health Service (PHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The purpose of this study was to observe the natural history of untreated syphilis. Although the Black men who participated in the study were told that they were receiving free health care from the federal government of the United States, they were not.

The Tuskegee Study went on for over 40 years and was a major violation of ethical standards and has been cited as “arguably the most infamous biomedical research study in U.S. history”.

As a consequence of the study, at least 28 patients died directly from syphilis or died from complications related to syphilis, 40 of the patients’ wives were infected with syphilis, and 19 children were born with congenital syphilis.

The “study” was satanic and diabolical but it didn’t have anything to do with vaccinations.

Another reason some “prominent Negroes” say don’t get vaccinated is that the Covid 19 vaccines are “experimental”.

Well, everything is, or has been, experimental. Tell me, who decides when vaccines are no longer “experimental”? Is it the teacher, the preacher or the beasts that act like creatures?

If you don’t know, Covid vaccines won’t stop you from getting Covid but the vaccines can stop you from dying from Covid infections.

There will be adverse reactions in some people in the administrations of every vaccine including the vaccinations you and your kids have already taken like vaccines for measles, chicken pox, malaria, shingles and influenza.

Taking a Covid vaccine doesn’t mean you love to take suggestions or orders from the U.S. government. To me, it means you choose LIFE!

Today, some hospitals, some schools, some cruise ships, some businesses and some countries and travel destinations don’t want you around unless you can prove you’re vaccinated.

I, like millions of other people, decided to get vaccinated, not for the government, not for my Babalow, or religious leader, and certainly not to impress the Ku Klux Klan. I got a Covid 19 vaccination to protect myself, my family and to protect all of the people I care about and interact with.

This week’s column is not to demean or discredit my friends and associates that chose to ignore science and put their family, friends and neighbors at risk.

I just want to live. God has work for me to do and my readers and supporters want more truth telling editorial columns.

Finally, anti-vaxers, if you don’t believe anything I’ve written in this column, believe this, you can be infected and spread the virus and don’t even know you’re doing it. You can have Covid 19 and show no symptoms for weeks and weeks.

But when your child has to call 911 to rush your ass to a hospital to get you a ventilator because you can’t breathe, then you will want to get a vaccine.

People of African descent all over the world are begging for vaccines while some health care providers in Western nations are throwing expired vaccine solutions away because people are refusing to take a shot that could save their lives.

If you want to attack vaccinations, go for it but don’t infect the rest of the world that want to live and breathe!