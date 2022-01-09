COMBATTING HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARD

If you know anyone (a “victim,” civilian, law enforcement officer, group, or task force team, etc.) who has made an outstanding contribution to the issue of human trafficking, consider nominating him, her or them, to the Florida Missing Children’s Day Award. Your nominee(s) must positively affect Florida missing and endangered children and their families and/or positively impact the safety of Florida’s children.

The individual(s) you nominate must demonstrate a profound contribution to preventing children from becoming victims of human trafficking or to safely recovering a child who was a victim of human trafficking during the period of time from January 1, 2021 thru April 30, 2022.

Please email your nomination to fmcd@fdle.state.fl.us or fax to FDLE/MEPIC Attention: Ashley Bullard at 850-410-8744 by Wednesday, May 18, 2022. If you prefer, you can mail the form to:

Attention: Florida Missing Children’s Day Coordinator

FDLE/MEPIC

P. O. Box 1489

Tallahassee, FL 32308-1489

Winners will be selected by the Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse Advisory Board and awards will be presented on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the formal ceremony in Tallahassee, FL.

For more information and to download the form, click here: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCIC/documents/CombattingHumanTrafficking.aspx