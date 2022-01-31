FAMU Workers Protesting Poverty Wage

Unionized workers at Florida A&M University are protesting poverty wages so low some receive food stamps and needs-based assistance.

- Advertisement -

The union will lead an informational picket outside the university tomorrow, Tuesday, February 1, calling for management to come back to the bargaining table and negotiate a good faith across-the-board salary increase to recognize the efforts of existing workers, who have given so much to the school and students.

The union is comprised of approximately 400 custodial, building maintenance, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, parking, dispatcher and professional and clerical positions, many of whom have been deemed “essential” throughout COVID-19 the pandemic.



The protest will take place at the roundabout on Wahnish Way and FAMU Way at 8:00 AM.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>