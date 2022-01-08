25.5 F
New York
Sunday, January 9, 2022
HomeCourts/LawCrime
Courts/LawCrimeFeatured

Father and Son Who Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Given Life in Prison Without Parole

By Common Dreams
0
9
Life in prison for killers of Ahmaud Arbery
Travis McMichael, left, speaks with his attorney Jason B. Sheffield during the sentencing of he and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, on January 7, 2022 in Brunswick, Georgia. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. will be sentenced for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery as he ran through their south Georgia neighborhood. (Photo: Stephen B. Morton-Pool/Getty Images)

“They have no remorse and do not deserve any leniency,” Arbery’s mother said of her son’s killers.

- Advertisement -

Three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery last year in Georgia were sentenced Friday to life in prison, and the judge denied parole to the father and son who armed themselves and hunted down the 25-year-old Black man.

According to the Associated Press:

Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against for Arbery’s killing. For Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, the main decision was whether to grant Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, an eventual chance to earn parole.

“The judge ordered both McMichaels to serve life without parole,” the news outlet noted, while Bryan, who filmed the deadly pursuit of Arbery, “was granted a chance of parole, but must first serve at least 30 years in prison.”

During the sentencing hearing, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said that the three men who killed her son “chose to target [him] because they didn’t want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community.”

“And when they couldn’t sufficiently scare or intimidate him, they killed him,” she said. “They have no remorse and do not deserve any leniency.

- Advertisement -

Wajahat Ali, a columnist at The Daily Beastsaid Friday after the sentencing that the three convicted murderers “lynched Ahmaud Arbery and almost got away with it if it wasn’t for the video that was leaked.”

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

- Advertisement -
Common Dreamshttp://commondreams.org
Previous articleReport Reveals that Los Angeles Sheriff Department Rife with Gangs and Cliques
Next articleCOMBATTING HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARD

Related Articles

All

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

21,989FansLike
3,106FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 1995-2020 The Orlando Advocate
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
fb-share-icon
Twitter
Visit Us
Tweet
LinkedIn
Instagram
MORE STORIES
trafficking

Sold for sex the last time in Washington, D.C., she returned...

Are Dwindling Numbers Reason Black Baseball Players Not Taking Knee during...