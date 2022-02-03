30.1 F
New York
Friday, February 18, 2022
HomePolitics
Politics

Demings for Senate Releases New Digital Video: “Delivers”

By Orlando Advocate
0
6
Rep. Val Demings
Highlights $72 Million in Infrastructure Investments for Florida Ports

ORLANDO— The Demings for Senate campaign released today a new digital video called: “Delivers.” The video highlights critical investments made in JAXPORT and the Port of Palm Beach through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Chief Demings joined with Democrats and Republicans to pass into law over Marco Rubio’s fervent opposition.

WATCH “DELIVERS” HERE

“Chief Demings worked with Democrats and Republicans to deliver for Florida, passing legislation to create jobs, strengthen supply chains, and lower prices for working families,” said Demings Campaign Manager Zack Carroll. “Marco Rubio opposed it. Floridians deserve a senator who will get the job done in Washington, not another career politician who takes his marching orders from special interests and party bosses, even when it hurts families back home.”

- Advertisement -
Orlando Advocate
Previous articleNew York’s Second African American Mayor, Eric Adams, Takes Power

Related Articles

All

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

21,989FansLike
3,185FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

Load more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv