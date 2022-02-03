Demings for Senate Releases New Digital Video: “Delivers”

Highlights $72 Million in Infrastructure Investments for Florida Ports



ORLANDO— The Demings for Senate campaign released today a new digital video called: “Delivers.” The video highlights critical investments made in JAXPORT and the Port of Palm Beach through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Chief Demings joined with Democrats and Republicans to pass into law over Marco Rubio’s fervent opposition.



“Chief Demings worked with Democrats and Republicans to deliver for Florida, passing legislation to create jobs, strengthen supply chains, and lower prices for working families,” said Demings Campaign Manager Zack Carroll. “Marco Rubio opposed it. Floridians deserve a senator who will get the job done in Washington, not another career politician who takes his marching orders from special interests and party bosses, even when it hurts families back home.”