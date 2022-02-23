Department of Agriculture Invitation to Negotiate

OUTREACH AND CREATIVE SERVICES

Advertisement Number: ITN FNW 21 22 55

Version Number: 001

Advertisement Begin Date/Time: 02/04/2022 – 05:00 P.M.

Advertisement End Date/Time: 03/21/2022 – 05:00 P.M.

Mod: 02-18-2022 01:57:19

Last Edit: Friday, February 18, 2022 at 01:58:01 P.M.

Commodities: 80141500 Market research 80171603 Publicity and marketing advisory service 82101500 Print advertising 82101501 Billboard advertising 82101600 Broadcast advertising 82101601 Radio advertising

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness (FDACS or Department) issues this Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) for outreach campaigns and the development of the creative materials for program and goals as specified herein. This Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) and all activities leading toward the anticipated issuance of the Contractual Services Agreement are conducted pursuant to 287 Florida Statutes (F.S.) and Rule 60A-1 Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.).



Invitation to Negotiate will be opened at the below address at 10:00 A.M., March 22, 2022.



Please direct all questions to:

Carmelita Graham

Phone: (850) 617-7181

407 S. Calhoun Street

SB-8 Mayo Building

Tallahassee FL, 32399

Email: Bids@FDACS.GOV



Any person with a disability requiring special accommodations at the pre-solicitation conference and/or bid/proposal opening shall contact purchasing at the phone number above at least five (5) working days prior to the event. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact this office by using the Florida Relay Services which can be reached at 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD).



The Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids or accept minor irregularities in the best interest of the State of Florida.



Certified Business Enterprises are encouraged to participate in the solicitation process.



Pursuant to Section 287.057(23), Florida Statutes: Respondents to this solicitation or persons acting on their behalf may not contact, between the release of the solicitation and the end of the 72-hour period following the agency posting the notice of intended award, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and state holidays, any employee or officer of the executive or legislative branch concerning any aspect of this solicitation, except in writing to the procurement officer or as provided in the solicitation documents. Violation of this provision may be grounds for rejecting a response.



indicates a required (not withdrawn) file

