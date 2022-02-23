30.1 F
New York
Saturday, February 26, 2022
HomeLegal Notices
Legal Notices

Department of Agriculture Invitation to Negotiate

By Jeff Atwater
0
4

OUTREACH AND CREATIVE SERVICES
Advertisement Number: ITN FNW 21 22 55 
Version Number: 001 
Advertisement Begin Date/Time: 02/04/2022 – 05:00 P.M. 
Advertisement End Date/Time: 03/21/2022 – 05:00 P.M. 

- Advertisement -

Mod: 02-18-2022 01:57:19 
Last Edit: Friday, February 18, 2022 at 01:58:01 P.M. 

Commodities:
80141500Market research
80171603Publicity and marketing advisory service
82101500Print advertising
82101501Billboard advertising
82101600Broadcast advertising
82101601Radio advertising
This is a photo taken from a 2018 Negotiation Education Workshop facilitated by PATHWAYS Institute for Negotiation Education funded by the US Embassy Public Affairs Section and the Regional English Language Office.
Assistant Clinical Professor at Harvard Law School Rachel Viscomi shares her expertise on how to delve into problem-solving and manage difficult conversations. –PHOTO: FLICKR, Creative Commons, Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness (FDACS or Department) issues this Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) for outreach campaigns and the development of the creative materials for program and goals as specified herein. This Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) and all activities leading toward the anticipated issuance of the Contractual Services Agreement are conducted pursuant to 287 Florida Statutes (F.S.) and Rule 60A-1 Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.). 

Invitation to Negotiate will be opened at the below address at 10:00 A.M., March 22, 2022. 

Please direct all questions to:
Carmelita Graham 
Phone: (850) 617-7181 
407 S. Calhoun Street 
SB-8 Mayo Building 
Tallahassee FL, 32399 
Email: Bids@FDACS.GOV

Any person with a disability requiring special accommodations at the pre-solicitation conference and/or bid/proposal opening shall contact purchasing at the phone number above at least five (5) working days prior to the event. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact this office by using the Florida Relay Services which can be reached at 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD). 

The Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids or accept minor irregularities in the best interest of the State of Florida. 

Certified Business Enterprises are encouraged to participate in the solicitation process. 

Pursuant to Section 287.057(23), Florida Statutes: Respondents to this solicitation or persons acting on their behalf may not contact, between the release of the solicitation and the end of the 72-hour period following the agency posting the notice of intended award, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and state holidays, any employee or officer of the executive or legislative branch concerning any aspect of this solicitation, except in writing to the procurement officer or as provided in the solicitation documents. Violation of this provision may be grounds for rejecting a response. 

VersionDescriptionTypeRequired
OriginalSpecifications (Open/Save/View)Complete Document
001Addendum 1 (Open/Save/View)Complete Document

 indicates a required (not withdrawn) file 

- Advertisement -
Jeff Atwaterhttps://orlandoadvocate.com
Jeff Atwater is an avid fisherman and boating enthusiast. He is particularly interested in the environment and how to keep the planet safe.
Previous articleNotice of Fictitious Name Registration – Noble Sink Collection
Next articleNotice of Fictitious Name Registration – Kaptain Snacks

Related Articles

All

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

21,989FansLike
3,191FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

Load more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv