Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Kaptain Snacks

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Stat- utes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the name of Kaptain Snacks with its principal office or place of business at 7586 West Sand Lake Rd, Orlando FL 32819, in Orange County FL. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Suzy Azor and Jayden Bernard, 7586 West Sand Lake Rd, Orlando FL 32819, who, being owners in the above fictitious name, certify that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

