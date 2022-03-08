Disney Shareholders Urged to Vote for Antiracism Audit

Walt Disney Companys Employee Training Curriculum Is Steeped in Critical Race Theory, Say Shareholder Activists; Anti-racism Audit Proposed

Washington, D.C. – The National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) urged Walt Disney Company shareholders to vote for a proposal that seeks to shine light on the company’s employee training materials, claiming that Disney’s “antiracism” curriculum is in itself racist and saturated in critical race theory (CRT).



The proposal will be considered at Disneys annual shareholder meeting, which will be held virtually on March 9, 2022.



“Disney has long been the industry leader in all things woke. So it’s no coincidence that the House of Mouse is foisting wildly offensive and objectively racist CRT-style trainings on its staff,” said Justin Danhof, Esq., executive vice president of the National Center, who will be presenting the proposal. “Our proposal simply asks Disney’s board to conduct an audit and assess the risks involved in conducting such demoralizing and dehumanizing workplace practices. This is something the company’s management should have done in the first instance. Investors have every right to be concerned about the destructive elements of CRT harming Disney’s business, employee morale and productivity. They can voice those concerns by voting for our proposal.”



FEP submitted the proposal to the Walt Disney Company in response to allegations that Disney-branded employee-training materials teaching so-called “antiracism” in fact do the opposite of what they proclaim and instead promote discrimination within the workplace. For example, the word “white,” designating the white race, remains in lowercase in these materials, while “black,” designating the black race, is capitalized. White employees are told to “not question or debate Black colleagues’ lived experience,” but are not, meanwhile, encouraged to share their own indisputable lived experiences, but only to “[a]cknowledge and listen with empathy.” The programming explicitly declares that at Disney “It’s Equity, not Equality.” Additionally, the materials include a section on “White Privilege” and recommend articles such as “How White Women Can Be Better Black Lives Matter Allies.”



“Everything that Disney does makes Disney worse,” said FEP Director Scott Shepard. “Just as its performative claims about fighting racism and sexism really introduce racism and sexism, its dealing with foreign countries is also rife with hypocrisy and falsehood. Somehow Disney found the courage to cut off its movies to Russia – where it does very little business. But in China, where it does a great deal of business despite Uyghur concentration camps and the conquest of Hong Kong, Disney doesnt care. All of this makes for a pretty clear stance, but its pretty much the reverse of what Disney pretends to take.”



The National Center is encouraging Disney shareholders to vote YES on its proposal to conduct an audit of Disney’s antiracism trainings. The proposal can be found on page 83 of the Walt Disney 2022 Proxy Statement.



