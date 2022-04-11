11-year-old shot at skating rink, 13-year-old suspect arrested

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Eleven-year-old D’Mari Johson is in critical condition today after being shot in the head April 10 at a skating rink in Decatur, Georgia. Authorities said earlier this week that they had identified a suspect in the shooting, who was also a juvenile. Police now say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

The announcement comes after lawyers for Johnson’s family announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. It is unknown if the reward played a role in the arrest or not. After initial questioning of the suspect, police have not yet determined any motive for the shooting.

“We don’t know why he was shot,” Johnson family attorney Shean Williams said. “We just know he shouldn’t have been shot.”

What is known is that D’Mari was leaving the skating rink when gunfire erupted. It is not clear whether he was the intended target or simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Either way, the Johnson family wants the skating rink investigated.

“Their child was shot at a place that has a history of issues and violence,” attorney Williams told reporters. “We believe the shooting wouldn’t have occurred if the place had adequate security.”

D’Mari was placed into a medically-induced coma while he receives treatment.